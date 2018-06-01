It is becoming increasingly clear that this summer season is not going the way that was initially envisaged just a few months ago. Off the record even some politicians are concerned. Yes, we are welcoming large numbers of tourists but not as many as previous years.



Those in the 'there are too many tourists' camp will probably welcome the news. They have always maintained that Majorca was overcrowded during the summer months and to some extent they are right. But the vast majority of people living on this island depend on tourism for their very existence. They understand that if tourists do not come then the local economy will suffer. The ban on apartment holiday rentals in the city has already had a negative impact on shop sales. Any reduction in tourism this summer will have a direct impact on businesses in resort.



So, those who have been dreaming of fewer tourists might find that their dream is about to come true. But for others it is a nightmare. I suspect that the high season will be a good one with hotels enjoying an occupancy level of 100 per cent but will it be enough? A bad season will be bad news for the regional government because there are elections taking place next year. Hoteliers have already blamed the rise in the rate of the tourist tax for eating into their competitive edge and, by the sound of it, tourists are not impressed with the fact that they are paying an even higher rate of tax. Dangerous time for the industry.