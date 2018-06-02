The new PM
A weak Spanish government has been replaced by one which is even weaker. New Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, will have little option but to a call a general election sooner rather than later. Sanchez toppled Mariano Rajoy of the Partido Popular for all the right reasons; the party had been engulfed in numerous corruption allegations and parliament decided that he had to go.
But what Sanchez should have done is to have immediately called a general election. This still might happen because he doesn't really have a mandate to rule. His party will have to rely on the support of many parties to remain in office - from the far left Podemos to Catalan and Basque nationalists. He can't guarantee any political stability and of course he has made an enemy of the Partido Popular, the biggest party in parliament. Ciudadanos, the new liberal party in Spain which has enjoyed a spectacular growth in support, voted against the no-confidence motion presented by Sanchez which toppled Rajoy.
So, two of the biggest parties in parliament are opposed to the new coalition government. "I am aware of the responsibility I am assuming, of the complex political moment our country is going through, and I will rise to all the challenges with humility and dedication," Sanchez told reporters. He is certainly not wrong. The last thing that Spain needs at the moment is political uncertainty. Sanchez should be very aware of this and take action.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
S. / Hace about 3 hours
Can he sort The Passport Control debacle, for arriving and departing BRITISH TOURISTS at Palma Airport ?. I DO NOT EXPECT ANY RESPONSE .
Gareth / Hace about 3 hours
This is terrible for Spain. Rajoy has got Spain out of the recession. PP is more business focused which allows entrepreneurial jobs to be created
M irving / Hace about 6 hours
Here we go again-coalitions- parties each with their own agenda/full of their own self importance/each on an ego trip!! A certain recipe for nothing getting done A general election must be called and Spaniards allowed their democratic rights not fobbed off with a group of multi party politicians hell bent on bringing down the government.Like it or not Spain is facing many problems already (with more in the pipeline) a time for positive strong leadership not a group of in fighters