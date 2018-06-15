It was Black Wednesday for Spain. The King's brother-in-law was sent to prison for five years, the culture minister from a week-old government resigned following local media reports that he had avoided paying taxes while working as a TV journalist ten years ago and Spanish soccer coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked two days before Spain face Portugal. Things can only get better, you would think. If this state of affairs occurred in Britain it would be all over the TV news, it would be the main talking point in the bars and restaurants and it would be on everyone's lips.

But Spain is different. These three big stories did make the Spanish media, but it wasn't a question of Minister Resigns, see Pages 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. It was covered and that was it. The majority of Spaniards I know seem to take these incidents in their stride. It is a laughing matter rather than anything else for most, even though they are very serious incidents. The biggest talking point was probably the sacking of the Spain coach, especially as he has just been appointed the new Real Madrid manager. Lopetegui created all manner of opinion yesterday and an early exit for Spain in the World Cup will be blamed directly on him. If Spain wins in Russia then new coach Fernando Hierro will be a national hero.

The more laid-back attitude in Spain is obviously a welcome relief. Bad news is always bad but in northern Europe sometimes it becomes even more pronounced and a bit overboard.