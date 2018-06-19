Missing tourists
I went to a hugely popular beach side restaurant on Sunday without a reservation and to my amazement I was shown to a table at once. Later, I went to have a drink at one of Palma's top bars and discovered that not only was its car park half empty so was the bar! Whatever the airport figures say, Palma is exceptionally quiet at the moment. In fact, you could be forgiven for thinking that we are not at peak season. But we are and Majorca needs to be busy. I think we need to be exceptionally careful. I know for a fact that a local consumer affairs office has received a large number of calls from British tourists asking whether or not tourists were still welcome. I suspect that Palma will get exceptionally busy from the start of next month but so far the holiday season is very much below par. So much so that local businesses are starting to complain.
During the last three years the island has enjoyed record breaking seasons. The reason is simple. Security concerns about resorts in Turkey and north Africa meant that tourists would come here rather than there. But this whole situation has now changed. Majorca has serious competition again and these competing resorts are much cheaper. So, I suspect that the island is paying the price. Families on a budget are going elsewhere because as we all know Majorca maybe wonderful but it is not cheap. I sincerely hope that I will soon have to go back to booking a table in a restaurant because Majorca needs to be busy.
Comments
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
I think that you will find that from next year there will be even fewer tourists as many will have already booked for this year but from next year on,expect to see fewer and fewer tourists,a situation that you have brought on entirely yourselves.
sball222 / Hace about 3 hours
And who wants to queue for an hour or more at the airport to get in to the island?
LyndseyWallop / Hace about 4 hours
Along with the reasons already quoted, do not under-estimate the effect of the holiday rentals fiasco. This is clearly having a significant impact on the bars and restaurants around Cala d'Or. I fear some of these businesses may not survive, as it looks like the requirements to qualify for a licence (when it becomes possible to do so) may be difficult and costly to obtain. So, those people who wanted less tourists and less competition for the hotels may get their desire - but it will come at a very big cost. Sad times.
The Happy Doctor / Hace about 4 hours
There is a Trip Advisor review of a hotel in Cala San Vicenç, added this week, claiming that last year the tourist tax cost them €36. This year, the same length holiday has cost them €108, payable in cash on arrival at the hotel. You don’t need to be Einstein to realise why Mallorca is quiet at the moment, and next year it will be even worse, for reasons stated below.
Mark / Hace about 5 hours
Reap as you sow ! No use moaning now Majorca asked for it so there won’t be any sympathy,
RBMM / Hace about 5 hours
I agree with Steve Riches' first sentence, but he forgot to write "in British media" or something like that. In countries such as Germany and Sweden the press talks about the love affair that people in these countries have with Mallorca. Interesting difference.
Steve Riches / Hace about 5 hours
The anti-tourist attitudes have been reasonably well.publicised, so what do you expect? This island needs to quickly find other ways of making a living. It also needs to find some politicians who a) have a logical brain and b) have no personal vested financial interests.
Stuart Mead / Hace about 6 hours
Anti tourist brigade tourist tax and everything getting dearer. It seems it’s kicking in early. If you think this is bad wait until next year as people this year will be honouring their previously booked holidays. Next year they will go elsewhere.