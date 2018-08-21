Through the columns of this newspaper we often underline the many joys of Majorca and how it is a paradise island. But I also believe that it is our duty to underline some of its shortcomings, especially if they pose a danger to our principle industry, tourism.

Majorca is indeed a paradise island but this summer there are some problems which need to be nipped in the bud before they damage this industry. I have spent the last week as a tourist on Majorca and I have been shocked at some of the prices which are being charged in a small number of bars and restaurants in the centre of the city. I don't know how anyone can defend charging seven euros for a small cup of coffee and a tea or even four euros for a small bottle of soft drink. This is just a rip-off and the owners of these establishments should feel ashamed of themselves. I would also say that customer service has also fallen in some businesses.

I know there are fewer tourists about and therefore tips are not forthcoming but there is no excuse. Summer 2018 will be remembered for the record number of tourists which were promised but never materialised and already many businesses are complaining about a fall in trade. But there is no excuse for higher prices and poor service. Majorca is at a watershed. It is facing serious competition from competing resorts in the eastern Mediterranean so now is the time for the island to get its act together and make sure that tourists get value for money.