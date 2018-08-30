The local authorities are said to be planning to ban alcohol from all-inclusive packages, some airlines are already planning to restrict the sale of booze and many local authorities have introduced anti-social behaviour bylaws. I think the small minority who have used and abused the system are responsible for this state of affairs and have ruined it for the vast majority who do not drink to excess. If you put the alcohol element in all-inclusive holidays into perspective, it could be said that tourists are to be given a free bar all day and in some cases they can help themselves. This was always going to be a recipe for disaster.

Everybody who is on holiday wants to have a good time, but this does not mean drinking heavily and ruining the fun for the rest of tourists who are acting responsibly. It seems to me that we have reached a point that a small number of people are ruining the fun for others because they simply can't behave or moderate their drinking.

But rather than introducing a complete ban, the local authorities could look at other options. Bar staff could be told not to serve anyone who is clearly under the influence; sales of alcohol in supermarkets could be restricted and even a one drink only policy introduced on aircraft. It seems to me that there is an easier solution to overcome the problem of anti-social behaviour caused by excessive drinking. Perhaps a return to common sense and a more mature approach is needed rather than a straight ban.