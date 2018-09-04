"In adopting the Chequers proposals, we have gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank. If we continue on this basis we will throw away most of the advantages of Brexit," Boris Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper yesterday. Was the former foreign secretary reading Boy's Own or Commando before penning his article? Surely the man who was in charge of British diplomacy should try and be a bit more careful with his rhetoric. Is Britain planning military action against the European Union. I don't think so, so why all the mentions of tanks etc.?

I sometimes believe that politicians such as Johnson are not taking Brexit very seriously; it is just an opportunity to further his own career. Mr. Johnson will know that there are many people not only in the United Kingdom but across Europe (Majorca included) who are very concerned about Brexit and the last thing they want to hear is a senior politician talking about white flags and tanks. If it wasn't so serious it would be rather laughable. Thankfully, Johnson is no longer in government and the chances of him ever becoming prime minister appear to have evaporated as well. But at the same time, you would have thought that everyone in government or in a senior role would be attempting to get the best possible deal from Brussels instead of talking tanks and white flags. Millions of Britons are depending on Britain getting a deal from Brussels. They deserve better.