You could be mistaken into thinking that you are in any European city when you walk around some parts of Palma. Despite the best efforts of the local authorities it is far easier to get a slice of pizza or a hamburger or even sushi than a typical Majorcan dish in central Palma. The local authorities have worked long and hard to promote local food stuffs but the croissant rules supreme rather than the ensaimada. I have noticed a big change in our capital city over the last ten years and I would say that Palma has lost some of its "Spanish feel." "You could be anywhere," one long-term expat told me this week when I asked him about Palma. And yes he is probably right. The majority of the small shops I remember as a child have disappeared to be replaced by international chains or franchises. The Palma high street is going the same way as the rest of Europe - mobile phone shops, hairdressers and a discount store, and that is it. Some would say that it is progress and a sign of the times but Palma shouldn't lose its heritage and its Spanish way of life.

Now of course tourism drives Palma. Tourists want food stuffs they know and love and a slice of pizza is a cheap and quick choice. But surely local businesses should be encouraged to offer Majorcan dishes as well? This island has a great cuisine which is sadly disappearing from the centre of Palma. Much progress has been made in our capital city over recent years and Palma looks great. Old buildings have been restored and returned to their former glory but I do miss that "old feel" of some parts of the city. It may not have been glamorous or glitzy but it was Majorcan.