I am rather shocked and dismayed at some of the language being used by Conservative Members of Parliament about their leader. At the weekend, amid fresh concerns at Theresa May’s Brexit negotiating strategy, unnamed Conservatives told Sunday newspapers the prime minister is entering "the killing zone" and "assassination is in the air". One former minister said: "The moment is coming when the knife gets heated, stuck in her front and twisted. She’ll be dead soon."

In addition, May was told by one anonymous Brexiteer to "bring her own noose" to a crunch meeting with MPs tomorrow. This is outrageous and it is no small wonder that the Conservative Party has been dubbed "the nasty party". Why do some MPs feel the need to use this sort of language? I am sure that they wouldn't like the same sort of thing to be said about them, so why use it when talking about their leader?

When May took office two years ago, I felt that she was not the right person for the job. But I now find myself feeling very sorry for her, especially the way in which she is treated by her own party. May almost has a mission impossible, negotiating Brexit while trying to keep her own divided party onside. The champions of the "leave" cause have all but disappeared and all they do is snipe at the British government. May will never be a great prime minister but she deserves some respect.