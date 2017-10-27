Catalonia crisis
Catalonia parliament declares independence, Rajoy dismisses Puigdemont
Following a vote in secret, the Catalonia parliament this afternoon (Friday) declared independence in the form of a republic. The vote, with seventy in favour, ten against and two abstentions, did not include the participation of the PSC (PSOE in Catalonia), the Partido Popular or Ciudadanos.
The parliament called on the Catalonia government to provide the necessary resources to issue citizens with documents proving Catalan nationality, to establish regulation for proceeding to a treaty on dual nationality with Spain and to create a central bank for the stability of the financial system.
Parliament also expressed its will to open negotiations with the Spanish state without preconditions to establish a regime of cooperation for the benefit of both parties.
Although the declaration is in effect a symbolic gesture as it will not be accepted by Spain or the international community, the moves by both sides take Spain's worst political crisis in four decades to a new level. Prime Minister Rajoy immediately called for calm and said the rule of law would be restored.
In the Senate where the debate was going on to trigger Article 155 and direct rule of Catalonia, Rajoy said: "Exceptional measures should only be adopted when no other remedy is possible. In my opinion there is no alternative. The only thing that can be done and should be done is to accept and comply with the law."
The Catalonia leadership was ignoring the law and making a mockery of democracy, he said. "We are facing a challenge unprecedented in our recent history."
The Senate, as had been expected, granted Rajoy the power to impose direct rule. Following this approval, the Spanish government cabinet met. The outcome was the dismissal of Carles Puigdemont, the dissolution of the Catalonia parliament, the removal of the head of the Mossos police, and the announcement of an election on 21 December.
Comments
Richard Pearson / Hace 3 minutes
Dw, I agree, and for that reason, Spain should declare its independence from Cataluña as soon as possible.
Dw / Hace about 2 hours
Catalunia is 74billion in debt to Madrid.= Big Bill to pay. If independent, no euro, no eu membership, borders required, no Barcelona in league, companies will leave en masse to other Spanish areas so as to remain in Euro and EU and not have to change tax structures. The 4.5 mill people face high high income and state taxes to pay for their liberty = the same as Scotland faced in their 'leave' referendum in UK. And to say that 80% of the voters(2mill) voted to leave means a leave vote in an illegal referendum is totally wrong - as the 2.5 mill other voters did NOT turn out/bother to vote as the vote was declared illegal in advance - so why go out!! Catalunia will have to negotiate trade deals from outside EU from day one. Yes Catalunia has high GDP per Capita, but based on what Madrid permits - big difference to realities of running a region on the taxes of only 4.5 million people... A big mess, should have requested a legal non binding referendum (as recently in North Italy), the result of which would be the basis for future talks and negotiation - both sides would have come out and voted in full and reached a proper result for discussion.
Mark / Hace about 3 hours
This is the end of the eu great ,
L / Hace about 5 hours
I thought Spain/Catalonia was in the EU? Whilst the EU are giving UK grief over our vote to leave them they don't seems to give too hoots over what is happening in Spain/Catalonia, surely they should step in and do something rather than ignoring it as they seem to be doing! Perhaps they don't like the UK .... and are not interested in Spain. I hope this can be sorted out without the troubles and violence.
sargic / Hace about 6 hours
When there is no dialogue , no compromise, and each party is pushed into a corner , with no way out , then each has no alternative but to go all out . This situation could and should have been avoided if each party had actually spoken to each other . The EU , should have taken a pro active role as mediator and not again buried its head in the sand . This is and was never an internal matter , it is a EU matter , Spain as a whole is a member of the EU. The fact the EU did not condemn the previous violence in the strongest terms , shows how it has failed both party's in one of its member states . Not taking sides but both sides were really left with no choice. So now everybody waits to see what is next , but one thing will be sure as it always is, frustration will lead anger which in turn will lead to violence. There will be no winners just losers .
deliadam / Hace about 7 hours
Nationalism is the destroyer of democracy. It is inward looking and selfish. Same as the 'well off pensioners and well heeled' people of the U.K. regarding 'Brexit. I am 67 years of age. The future of 'our children, prospects and choice' have gone. NO GLORY.