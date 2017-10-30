Catalonia crisis
State attorney seeking charges of rebellion and sedition against Puigdemont
Spain's state attorney-general, José Manuel Maza, has announced that the prosecution service is two present two lawsuits against Carles Puigdemont, his government and also members of the Catalan parliament. These are being filed with the Audiencia Nacional high court and the Supreme Court, and both courts are being asked to summons defendants "as a matter of urgency" to testify in light of "the seriousness of alleged crimes".
Puigdemont and members of the government are therefore facing the likely pressing of charges for rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds. The attorney-general has also asked the courts to consider the adoption of "precautionary measures", which could therefore mean imprisonment or lesser measures such as withdrawal of passports.
