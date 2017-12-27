Interior minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, yesterday. 27-12-2017 Efe

The Spanish government has been given the support of most political parties for anti-terrorism measures that will come into force next year.



Nationalist parties didn't take part in a meeting for the so-called "anti-jihadist pact", but it was otherwise attended by the Partido Popular, PSOE, the C's, Podemos, the United Left and the UpyD. Key among the measures will an obligation on behalf of vehicle hire companies and agencies with holiday rental accommodation to provide documentary records of all clients.



There are to also be alterations to the public safety law in respect of the registration of religious organisations, though the interior ministry hasn't as yet specified what these will be. In addition, regulations to improve the control of butane gas will be modified and there will be certain reforms to make the security forces more efficient in the fight against terrorism. The control of butane has arisen because it became clear that the intention for the Barcelona terrorist attack had been to use butane gas bottles as explosive.



The interior minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, says that these measures will bring Spanish law into line with Europe, such as with the handling of flight reservation information and with avoiding a situation of having been unable to deport an imam following his imprisonment.