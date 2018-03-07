The hotel in Earls Court where Marcos Servera was staying. 07-03-2018

A 33-year-old Majorcan man, Marcos Servera, died on Monday, apparently the victim of carbon monoxide poisoning. He was staying at the four-star boutique Mayflower Hotel in Earls Court and was sharing a room with a Madrid man of similar age, Esteban García. He was admitted to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital "in a very serious condition, in an induced coma".



Police in London said yesterday that initial tests at the hotel showed a "high level of carbon monoxide" but that the investigation was not yet concluded and that they were waiting for the results of the autopsy.



Emergency services in London were contacted at around quarter to two on Monday afternoon and informed that a man had been found dead at the hotel. Police evacuated the hotel and it remains closed while investigations continue.



The Spanish consulate is giving close support to the families, members of which arrived in London yesterday.



Marcos Servera, resident in Madrid for ten years, had travelled to London in order to see the musical Hamilton.