Emergencies
Four Majorcan women killed in Miami road accident
Palma, Inca, Lloseta, Montuïri and Binissalem were in deep shock yesterday after it was confirmed that four local women had been killed in a traffic accident while on holiday in Miami.
The victims, all aged between 30 and 32, have been named as Margalida Cortés Pardo, Aina Gaitán Díaz, María López Bermejo Rosselló and Teresa Sánchez Quetglas. One was originally from Inca but now lives in Lloseta, another was from Montuïri and two of the friends were from Palma. Family members also live in Binissalem.
The accident happened at 2pm Eastern US time on Monday while the women were travelling in the Florida Keys. Their Nissan Rogue vehicle was hit by a truck and ended up crashing into a tree.
The Florida Highway Police are trying to establish the exact cause of the accident while the process to repatriate the bodies to Majorca is under way.
