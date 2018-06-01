Politics
Rajoy falls, Sánchez is the new prime minister
As expected, the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been passed. Pedro Sánchez of PSOE is the new prime minister, he having led the motion and secured it with the help of Unidos Podemos and a collection of nationalist parties. Crucial to the success of the motion was the decision of the PNV Basque nationalists to back Sánchez. Their votes tipped the balance, a majority of 176 having been needed.
Rajoy congratulated Sánchez. "As a democrat", he accepted the result of the motion, even though he did not agree with "what has been done". He said that it had been an honour to have created a better Spain than the one that he had encountered when he became prime minister.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.