Ryanair cite commercial reasons for ending the Edinburgh route. 16-12-2006 Archive

Ryanair announced its winter flight programme in Palma this week and confirmed that there will be no direct winter flights from Scotland to the island this coming winter and that the service which ran last year from Edinburgh is being scrapped from 26 October.



As many readers, especially the Scottish, will know, the news has caused uproar and ruined many people’s plans. A number of people had already booked seats post that date and will now be reimbursed and have to find another way of flying from Scotland to Palma.



On Wednesday, the Bulletin contacted head office for a comment on the situation and for an explanation as to why the flights have been grounded. The airline swiftly replied yesterday, pointing the finger very much at the Scottish government.



In an exclusive statement to the Bulletin, Ryanair said: "Our Edinburgh-Palma route will not operate this winter for commercial reasons, as we continually review each of our 1,800 routes. However, we continue to offer the lowest fares to/from Edinburgh with 38 routes to choose from.



"Air Passenger Duty continues to be a hindrance to Scotland, and we welcome the Scottish parliament finance committee’s recent support for the government’s plan to halve APD. We now call on the Scottish government to fully abolish APD, which would enable Ryanair to base more aircraft in Scotland, add even more routes and create thousands of jobs."



What appears to be clear is that the route was not as commercially viable as so many of its users claim and while the carrier is expecting the Scottish government to take action and ease taxes, it is always looking at the Spanish airport authority Aena for better operating rates, such as take-off and landing fees, during the winter months.



The fact there are no direct flights this winter is still going to anger Scottish second home owners on the island and regular visitors, but at least Ryanair has explained why.