Transport
Ryanair blames Scottish government
Ryanair announced its winter flight programme in Palma this week and confirmed that there will be no direct winter flights from Scotland to the island this coming winter and that the service which ran last year from Edinburgh is being scrapped from 26 October.
As many readers, especially the Scottish, will know, the news has caused uproar and ruined many people’s plans. A number of people had already booked seats post that date and will now be reimbursed and have to find another way of flying from Scotland to Palma.
On Wednesday, the Bulletin contacted head office for a comment on the situation and for an explanation as to why the flights have been grounded. The airline swiftly replied yesterday, pointing the finger very much at the Scottish government.
In an exclusive statement to the Bulletin, Ryanair said: "Our Edinburgh-Palma route will not operate this winter for commercial reasons, as we continually review each of our 1,800 routes. However, we continue to offer the lowest fares to/from Edinburgh with 38 routes to choose from.
"Air Passenger Duty continues to be a hindrance to Scotland, and we welcome the Scottish parliament finance committee’s recent support for the government’s plan to halve APD. We now call on the Scottish government to fully abolish APD, which would enable Ryanair to base more aircraft in Scotland, add even more routes and create thousands of jobs."
What appears to be clear is that the route was not as commercially viable as so many of its users claim and while the carrier is expecting the Scottish government to take action and ease taxes, it is always looking at the Spanish airport authority Aena for better operating rates, such as take-off and landing fees, during the winter months.
The fact there are no direct flights this winter is still going to anger Scottish second home owners on the island and regular visitors, but at least Ryanair has explained why.
Pamela sangster / Hace about 8 hours
I used this service during January and February this year. It was a pleasure to fly direct to the island. What took me by surprise was the extremely low fare (£14.99 each way). For the convenience of this service I was willing to pay much more. Why did Ryanair make the flights so cheap, and now complain it is too expensive to continue???
palmadave / Hace about 8 hours
Not to worry. If Sturgeon gets her way the Scots will be able to have their own national airline.
E Weldon / Hace about 8 hours
Don't believe everything Ryan Air tell you! Almost all Flights leaving Edinburgh were full and some with a few Mallorquín travellers visiting Edinburgh - Ryan Air are bully boys & didn't get what they wanted from Scottish Government so they threw the dummy out the prince and cancelled All flights to/from Palma -this is why I've sold up a nightmare to visit the beautiful island in the peaceful winter months -so sorry for all the second home owners on the island and for the Spanish travellers
Michael ALLAN / Hace about 9 hours
If it helps anyone JET2 start on 9/2/18(Monday+Friday) from GLASGOW.
Mike / Hace about 10 hours
And sturgeon wants to go it alone she's already destroyed Scotland now she wants to bury it get rid of her before all other company's jump ship and you have to walk everywhere
Adriaan / Hace about 11 hours
Ryanair has not explained why, Humphrey. They have given an explanation, that is something else. As a journalist you should not always trust what is coming from the PR department of Ryanair. But of course I can understand that you are very proud to have an exclusive statement from Ryanair.