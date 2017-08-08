Police
Police confiscate over 5,700 items in anti-counterfeiting operation
The Guardia Civil and Palma police last week conducted a joint operation against the distribution and sale of illegal goods. A statement about the operation was released yesterday and explains that on 2 and 3 August there were inspections at thirty establishments in different parts of Palma, including Arenal and Cala Major.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of more than 5,700 counterfeit items as well as 49 weapons, e.g. those used for Airsoft. More than 25 people are expected to be charged with criminal offences.
In addition to shops, the operation included a raid on a warehouse where goods such as bags and wallets were being falsified. The various items were being sold in shops and also by illegal street sellers.
