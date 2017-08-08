Transport
Car-hire multinationals say they're only responding to demand
Aneval is the national association that represents five car-hire multinationals - Avis, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz and Sixt. Last Thursday, its representatives met the tourism minister, Biel Barceló, and the directors of tourism and consumer affairs, Pilar Carbonell and Francesc Dalmau.
At the meeting, Aneval conveyed its deep concern about statements regarding hire cars being responsible for traffic congestion (or saturation). It said that the five companies meet demand created by "other sources". They in themselves do not attract tourists.
The association also told the government that the companies are providing voluntary information on the size of their fleets. The government has consistently said that it doesn't have transparent information on this, and Dalmau pointed to the fact that the multinationals have low-cost subsidiaries which do not give fleet information and furthermore have not signed up to the government's code of practice for car-hire firms.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Steve Riches / Hace 30 minutes
People book a hire car, arrive at the time notified on the hire booking, then end up in Palma airport car-hire queues for anything up to 2 hours. The system is antiquated and understaffed and the sneaky tricks used by some of the companies to con you out of extra money are outrageous. There are a very few of the companies who do a job, the rest are a disgrace
LS / Hace about 5 hours
I have been visiting Mallorca for 45 years. Hiring a car is an essential part of the visit. Traffic has grown but my corner of the island far from Palma is not congested. Without car hire rural restaurants would not survive and their staff would not have jobs. More worrying is the poor service offered by some rental firms. I had a two hour wait for a car at RecordGo last week. I have never known such poor service. One Twitter I see a string of holidaymakers have experience ludicrously long waits and hard-sell of extras. Will the Bulletin investigate this?
S. / Hace about 7 hours
Yes the Hire Car Operators are meeting an increased demand. This has been created by the Hotel Groups , making Hiring a Car,part of their All Inclusive Package deals. There are some terrible tricks in the Hire Car Companies. I would say Tourist Beware. The increased traffic and its associated pollution, is causing serious traffic delays, and health problems for all who are in Mallorca.
TC / Hace about 8 hours
So what about the other car hire 'non multinational companies' unless they give their fleet figures, there are many of them, this meeting has been an absolute waste of time!