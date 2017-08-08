There are an awful lot of hire cars in Majorca. 08-08-2017 Archive

Aneval is the national association that represents five car-hire multinationals - Avis, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz and Sixt. Last Thursday, its representatives met the tourism minister, Biel Barceló, and the directors of tourism and consumer affairs, Pilar Carbonell and Francesc Dalmau.



At the meeting, Aneval conveyed its deep concern about statements regarding hire cars being responsible for traffic congestion (or saturation). It said that the five companies meet demand created by "other sources". They in themselves do not attract tourists.



The association also told the government that the companies are providing voluntary information on the size of their fleets. The government has consistently said that it doesn't have transparent information on this, and Dalmau pointed to the fact that the multinationals have low-cost subsidiaries which do not give fleet information and furthermore have not signed up to the government's code of practice for car-hire firms.