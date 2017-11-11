Cursach affair
Eighteen months demanded for Cursach illegal weapon
The prosecution service is calling for an eighteen months sentence for Bartolomé Cursach, who is accused of possessing an illegal weapon.
Specifically, this was a carbine firearm that had been bought overseas, was brought into Spain in an illegal manner and for which there was no licence. It was stored in Cursach's bedroom and discovered during a police search at the time of his arrest at the end of February. Moreover, claims the prosecution, there was ammunition and the gun was in a condition to be used.
As was reported earlier this week, the trial for this charge will start shortly. By comparison with other charges Cursach faces, this one is considered to be straightforward.
