Gastronomy
British culinary experts given a taste of typical Majorcan cuisine
On Thursday the Albufera restaurant at the Meliá White House Hotel in London was given over to traditional Majorcan cuisine. A promotion by the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation, this involved leading chefs - Marc Fosh and Tomeu Caldentey - preparing a menu for twenty UK gastronomy opinion-makers.
Gastronomy is an important tourist product where Palma 365 is concerned in promoting the city during the low season. The event at the Albufera restaurant was a success, judging from the positive comments of the invited diners and also from the reaction of Palma's tourism councillor, Joan Maria Adrover.
