Palma is growing in popularity as a low-season city-break destination. 11-11-2017 Archive

Palma airport is expected to have a record-breaking low season from now until March. The talk coming out of the World Travel Market in London last week was of an increase in German and UK flights, and the reason being given was the promotion of Palma.



Airlines and tour operators such as Jet2, Thomas Cook and Tui were all looking favourably on the efforts made by Palma town hall and the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation. The city's tourism councillor, Joana Maria Adrover, observed that there is "exponential growth" in city breaks, with different types of tourist product having increased in popularity in recent years.



For Jet2, there was a recognition that the demand exists, which is why it is increasing its frequencies. "There is market potential, and we believe that there are things which are being done very well by both the public and the private sectors."



Where the tourism ministry is concerned, it's all about tourist products that address seasonality. Its strategy, as is by now well-known, is to divert tourists to the low season and to implement this "to the maximum".



Palma 365 has been developing products designed to give added value, and Palma is currently very much in vogue for the European market and beyond. The change, the foundation believes, has been both "substantial and spectacular". Levels of satisfaction among visitors show that work done in recent years is paying off, and the plan is naturally enough to build on this.



The Palacio de Congresos is a further factor. The president of the Palma hoteliers association, Javier Vich, highlights the convention centre and its positive impact in general. Specifically for the hotel sector, the anticipation is that average occupancy during the low season will be around 70%, especially for the boutique hotels.