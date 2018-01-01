Sales of the merchandise aren't good. 30-12-2017 Joan Torres

Sales of Palma promotional merchandise are very low. The merchandise consists of various items with the Passion for Palma logo, and it had been selling reasonably well at two points - Bellver Castle and Casal Solleric - until the town hall's culture department wanted these back for its activities: the tourism department had been allowed to use them for a time.



Pedro Homar, the manager of the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation, says that the current concession for the merchandise will run until the end of 2019. The town hall will honour the contract, despite the sales being disappointing. The contract, to advertising agency Intelagencia, is for design, production, marketing and distribution. There is the option to extend it for four years, but this is unlikely.



Neither Palma 365 nor the town hall spends anything on the merchandise. Instead, the 365 foundation gets a percentage of the income from the sales. This ranges from six to ten per cent, depending on the year of the contract.



The merchandise products, 29 of them at prices between two euros and 25.90 euros, are available in tourist information offices and at El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas.