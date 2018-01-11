James Berry of King Richard III school in Portals Nous. 11-01-2018 Alejandro Sepúlveda

In March 2016, the owner and headmaster of the King Richard III school in Portals Nous, James Berry, was arrested by the Guardia Civil, who were responding to an accusation of sexual abuse that was made by his daughter. The Provincial Court has now closed the file on the case and exonerated him.



Mr. Berry says that he was the victim of false accusations that stemmed from the fact that his daughter and other ex-teachers wanted to take the school over. The mother of two pupils at King Richard agrees. "She wanted to be the director. We believed in him. We never had any doubt."



When he was arrested, he spent two days in a cell at the Guardia Civil station in Son Bugadelles. "I lost all sense of time. I prayed. They were some of the most difficult days of my life." He appeared before a court, and the judge ordered his release.



With the Provincial Court having archived his case, he says that he has no wish to take any action against his daughter. "All I want to do is to recover the two years that I have needlessly lost because of this false accusation." The court's decision has naturally come as a relief, and he explains that he now feels very good, but especially on behalf of his wife and other children. There is, however, nothing to celebrate. "I have suffered a serious ordeal."



In an email to parents he explained that rather than celebration there was weariness and sadness. The court has, though, restored his honour. A father of one pupil replied to this by saying that there was nothing to restore, as he had never lost his honour.