Miguel Ángel Borrás. 06-06-2018

The Costa d'en Blanes owners' community does not want any more authorised holiday rental accommodation on the estate. At a meeting of owners, the rejection of holiday rentals was passed by a majority with one vote against a ban and three abstentions. There are 600 properties on the estate.



The owners are asking Calvia town hall and the Council of Majorca to make this "total prohibition" clear and to put it in writing. The president, Miguel Ángel Borrás, has sent a letter to this effect to the mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez.



Borrás says that the deeds do not permit any type of industrial or commercial "exploitation". Holiday rentals, he notes, "cause problems, and we don't want any more". Of the 600 properties, 90% of which are owned by foreigners, there are 35 with an existing holiday rentals licence.



In order to prevent new licences being granted - the moratorium is lifted on 15 July - he wants the town hall to make clear that there is a ban in the document it is finalising. Until now, he adds, he has not seen any reference to Costa d'en Blanes.