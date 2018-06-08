Autoclick, at the centre of the investigation. 07-06-2018 Alejandro Sepúlveda

The Guardia Civil are investigating an alleged multimillion figure fraud involving hire cars. The company under suspicion is Autoclick, based on the Son Oms industrial estate in Palma. The director of this company, Salvador Llinás Oñate, is wanted for questioning but is believed to be somewhere in Asia.



The company has a fleet of around 2,000 hire cars. According to investigators, cars were being sold which weren't the company's and which should have been for hire. The fraud, which has involved falsification of contracts, goes beyond Palma. There are Autoclick branches in Alicante, Barcelona and Madrid as well.



The Guardia believe that the fraud could be worth as much as 40 million euros. Officers went to the facility at Son Oms earlier this week and immobilised some eighty vehicles. The business has nevertheless still been operating with apparent normality, although employees are wondering where the director is.



Autoclick exported cars that it acquired to France and Italy, where it has offices, and so benefited from IVA (VAT) refunds. There are numerous claims against the company by other businesses and private individuals.



In 2005, Salvador Llinás Oñate's father was implicated in a money laundering plot related to the sale of hire cars. At the time, it was described as the biggest ever such plot in the Balearics. The father, Salvador Llinás Bauzá, has taken refuge in Paraguay.