Cars piled up after the flood. 09-10-2018 ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

Two British tourists are among the five dead in the flash flood which hit the eastern part of the island overnight, according to reports this morning. The Guardia Civil have declared the area a disaster zone.

At least another 12 people are still missing after the downpours, local media reported, though emergency services declined to confirm that figure.

The regional government called an emergency meeting and authorities said rescue workers and military units were heading to the area to help.

"My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.

Sanchez was planning to travel to the area later today, his office said.