Brandon in action this afternoon against Nastic. 08-04-2017 Miquel Àngel Borràs

Real Mallorca 0 - Nastic 0

With another coach installed at Mallorca and the grim reaper of relegation hanging over them, a win against fellow strugglers Nastic was vital. Adopting yet another system, essentially with Brandon on his own upfront, Mallorca managed to have no decent effort on goal until Angelino went close on 40 minutes following a Moutinho corner; Nastic weren't much better.



There was an improvement after half time, centre-back Raíllo's header on 60 minutes the best chance. There was added firepower - it would have hoped - with Lago, Lekic and Roigé all coming on. However, it fell to Yuste, with two minutes of normal time remaining, to almost realise the hope when he hit the bar. Lago then went just wide.



Not all is lost for Mallorca, but the task of staying up has now become that much greater.



Mallorca

Santamaria; Campabadal, Ansotegi, Raíllo, Angelino; Yuste; Salomao (Roigé 76), Zdjelar (Lekic 69), Domínguez, Moutinho (Lago Junior 60); Brandon



Nastic

Reina; Valentin, Molina, Perone, Bouzón, Mossa; Tejera, Zahibo, Madinda (Muñiz 18), Emaná (Delgado 81); Barreiro (López 44)



Attendance: 9,842