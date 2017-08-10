Agreements signed for next year's tournaments. 10-08-2017

Calvia town hall has reissued agreements for sporting events to be held in May next year. These are for the Majorca Football Tournaments in Santa Ponsa and Majorca Beach Rugby in Magalluf.



The football tournaments - three of them - will be between 3 and 7 May and from 10 to 14 May. They involve amateur teams and ones from police and armed forces, customs services, government offices and town halls. Teams from various countries take part. Earlier this year, more than 2,000 people took part.



The rugby tournament will be on 5 and 6 May. Some seventy teams are expected from the UK, Spain and elsewhere in Europe. At this year's tournament there was a 30% increase in the number of women's teams.



The average stay for football teams is 6.5 days and four days for rugby teams. The tournaments help in reinforcing Calvia's image as a sports tourism destination.



The agreements were signed by the mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, and by Joan Mesquida, the secretary of the Calvia Foundation and director of tourism. In attendance were representatives of Engels T.E.C. B.V., Redfox Sports Management and Viajes Adramar S.A.