Football
Easy for Mallorca in Zaragoza
Another win for Mallorca, this time at the tiny Ebro stadium in Zaragoza. With Lago Junior back from suspension, coach Moreno kept Giner in the line-up after his sparkling performance last weekend against Cornellà. This attacking strength threatened to overwhelm the hosts, who were one down through a López goal after five minutes and then went two behind ten minutes later - Giner using his speed to complete a stunning counterattack. Abdón might well have made it three in the 24th minute, as Mallorca totally dominated.
In the second half Ebro started with greater intent. Mallorca mainly sat back, though Giner on 65 minutes and Lago just before the end could have made the scoreline more representative of Mallorca's superiority.
Villarreal B come to Palma next Sunday and may well provide a sterner test for Mallorca, who seem to be a class apart in Group 3 of Segunda B.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.