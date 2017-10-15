Joan Sastre in action for Mallorca against Ebro. 15-10-2017 Daniel Marzo

Another win for Mallorca, this time at the tiny Ebro stadium in Zaragoza. With Lago Junior back from suspension, coach Moreno kept Giner in the line-up after his sparkling performance last weekend against Cornellà. This attacking strength threatened to overwhelm the hosts, who were one down through a López goal after five minutes and then went two behind ten minutes later - Giner using his speed to complete a stunning counterattack. Abdón might well have made it three in the 24th minute, as Mallorca totally dominated.



In the second half Ebro started with greater intent. Mallorca mainly sat back, though Giner on 65 minutes and Lago just before the end could have made the scoreline more representative of Mallorca's superiority.



Villarreal B come to Palma next Sunday and may well provide a sterner test for Mallorca, who seem to be a class apart in Group 3 of Segunda B.