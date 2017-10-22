Mallorca survived their sternest test so far this season. 22-10-2017 Miquel Àngel Llabrés

With Mallorca flying high at the top of the Segunda B, Group 3, the Villarreal B team, second in the league, was expected to give the home side its sternest test so far this season. And in the first half this is what happened, so much so that Moreno didn't bother waiting until the break to make his first change - Cano replaced Bonilla after 35 minutes. By then, Reina in the Mallorca goal had needed to be at its best, a double save on 25 minutes having been his most spectacular. López had Mallorca's best chance immediately after the substitution, but otherwise it was an awkward first 45.



Everything changed soon into the second period, and it was Lago Junior, as so often, who was responsible, shooting home with six minutes gone. Reina was called upon again as he saved from Quintilla soon after Lago's goal and then from Franco in time added on. Villarreal piled on the attacks towards the end, but Mallorca's defence remained solid.



A good win for Mallorca, for which they had to thank Reina.



Attendance: 6,412.