A draw for Mallorca in Formentera. 28-10-2017 Carlos Montes de Oca

A Balearics "derby" with Mallorca away at Formentera. The visitors took early command, with Giner setting up Abdón with a good opportunity on twelve minutes. Formentera, for the most part, were content to sit back and defend, which they did with comparative ease during a disappointing first period.



The game sprang to life immediately after the break, Riera putting Formentera ahead and López equalising five minutes later. A fine cross from Lago set up López's header, though replays suggested that he was offside. While Mallorca were the superior side, Formentera continued to defend well. There was a clear chance for López to snatch the win for Mallorca just before the end, but he headed wide.

Some 500 Mallorca supporters swelled the attendance to 1,500 at the small ground in Formentera.