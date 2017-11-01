Abdon gave Mallorca the lead with a penalty. 01-11-2017 RCD Mallorca

Real Mallorca were held to their second consecutive draw by Hércules de Alicante at the Son Moix today (Wednesday).



The Segunda B Group 3 leader's winning run came to an end last Sunday in a goalless draw against Formentera and yesterday, despite going ahead in the 22nd minute thanks to a penalty converted by Abdon Prats, the home side had to settle for a draw. Mallorca coach Vicente Moreno went into today’s game hoping to extend the side's lead at the top of the table, but it was not to be.



The first half was a fairly balanced 45 minutes with both sides having a number of chances to put the ball in the back of the net. It was in the last minute of the first half that the visitors capitalised on a mistake in the Mallorca defence for Chechu to grab the equaliser.



It was the first goal that Mallorca keeper Reina has conceded since 9 September at the Son Moix. The last team to score in Palma was Saguntino who lost 3-2.



In the second half, Real Mallorca lifted their game and piled the pressure on Falcon in the Hercules goal. But the visitors were disciplined and looked comfortable to defend, preventing Mallorca any clear chances of a counterattack.



Mallorca kept up their assault on the Hercules goal, but the visitors defended solidly and in-depth, wasted time with a good deal of playacting and were happy to leave with a point in the bag.