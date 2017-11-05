Mallorca beat Valencia Mestalla 2-1. 05-11-2017 Miquel Àngel Llabrés

After two drawn games, Mallorca rediscovered their winning touch against the Valencia B team, but it took a goal just before the end of normal time from Álex López to give them the three points.



Mallorca dominated the first half. A fine goal from Pol Roigé after 21 minutes was, however, all they had to show for their superiority. Soon after the break, Abdón should have added a second. His miss was to be punished, as on 54 minutes Villalba equalised.



Abdón twice and Lago once had three efforts in the 64th minute to make it two. López squandered a further opportunity ten minutes later, but was to make amends when he turned in the box and shot in with two minutes left of normal time.



Mallorca go eight points clear again; Villarreal B and Elche drew nil-nil.



Attendance: 5,691.