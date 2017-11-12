An even first half between runaway league leaders Mallorca and Lleida, who had slipped to fifth following Hercules' win on Saturday. López created two opportunities for Mallorca within the first quarter of an hour, and Lleida had two goes at scoring after 35 minutes before Giner put the visitors ahead on 40 minutes following an excellent centre from Sastre.



Mallorca had a penalty appeal for a foul on López turned down ten minutes into the second period. Rivas in the Lleida goal saved from López on 63 minutes, but the keeper's block on 75 minutes set up substitute Alex Serrano for Mallorca's second. López should have added a third from Giner's pass with ten minutes left.



Mallorca controlled the second half; so much so that it took until the 90th minute for Hernández to have Lleida's clearest chance of the game.

