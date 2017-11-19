Lago Junior proved again today that he's the outstanding player in Segunda B, Group 3. 19-11-2017 Miguel Ángel Borrás

Life in Segunda B is proving to be a breeze for Real Mallorca. Fifteen rounds of matches played, and Mallorca find themselves with 39 points, thirteen ahead of Villarreal B in second place. Today's visitors, Elche, were marked out at the start of the season as a danger side. Second going into the match, they were eventually swept aside by a Mallorca team which could have at least doubled their two-goal tally.



The first half was even enough, but the result of the match was all but determined by what happened after just one minute of the second period. Elche defender Tekio pulled Abdón back in the penalty area. The kick was awarded, Lago Junior converted and Tekio was shown red.



Down to ten men, Elche had no way back when López added a second eight minutes later. López on 58 and 74 minutes could have extended the lead, and a fine piece of individual play by Lago on 63 minutes didn't get the outcome it deserved.



Attendance: 7,124.