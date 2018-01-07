Another draw for Real Mallorca. 07-01-2018 Miquel Àngel Llabrés

Back after the short Christmas break, top-of-the-table Mallorca entertained relegation-threatened Peralada.



What appeared to have been another mismatch in Grupo 3 went the way of games prior to the Christmas rest - a draw. Peralada were, however, rather better than their league position suggested. Mallorca would have been relieved to have still been level at half time, Soni having hit a post three minutes before the break.



Álvaro Bustos, brought in from Nàstic last week, replaced a wasteful Roigé early in the second half, and he sparked an improvement. But scoring opportunities remained rare, and when a good one came along, Cedric managed to fall over and miss a fine centre from Bustos.



Right at the end, the woodwork saved Mallorca again, Clotet hitting the bar when he should have scored.



Another draw keeps Mallorca at the top of the league, but Villarreal B - who beat Atlètic Balears 3-0 - move within five points.



Attendance: 4,719.