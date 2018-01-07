Football
Mallorca can only draw again
Back after the short Christmas break, top-of-the-table Mallorca entertained relegation-threatened Peralada.
What appeared to have been another mismatch in Grupo 3 went the way of games prior to the Christmas rest - a draw. Peralada were, however, rather better than their league position suggested. Mallorca would have been relieved to have still been level at half time, Soni having hit a post three minutes before the break.
Álvaro Bustos, brought in from Nàstic last week, replaced a wasteful Roigé early in the second half, and he sparked an improvement. But scoring opportunities remained rare, and when a good one came along, Cedric managed to fall over and miss a fine centre from Bustos.
Right at the end, the woodwork saved Mallorca again, Clotet hitting the bar when he should have scored.
Another draw keeps Mallorca at the top of the league, but Villarreal B - who beat Atlètic Balears 3-0 - move within five points.
Attendance: 4,719.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.