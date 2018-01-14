Real Mallorca lost away in Ibiza. 14-01-2018

Real Mallorca, unbeaten this season, have finally lost that record. Away in Santa Eulalia (Ibiza), Mallorca took the lead through a Bustos shot from distance after just six minutes and seemed prepared to sit on the lead for the rest of the match. Mallorca may have thought that Peña Deportiva, in the bottom four, were not going to put up much of a fight.



However, the alarm bells had rung soon after the Bustos goal. Peña netted, only for it to be ruled out for offside. It took the Ibizans until the 71st minute to actually score (Pomar with a header from Bernal's free kick), and nine minutes later Górriz received the ball in the area, turned and fired home past a rooted Reina in the Mallorca goal.



Mallorca remain five points clear. Villarreal B in second spot were playing later.