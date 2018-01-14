Football
Mallorca lose unbeaten record
Real Mallorca, unbeaten this season, have finally lost that record. Away in Santa Eulalia (Ibiza), Mallorca took the lead through a Bustos shot from distance after just six minutes and seemed prepared to sit on the lead for the rest of the match. Mallorca may have thought that Peña Deportiva, in the bottom four, were not going to put up much of a fight.
However, the alarm bells had rung soon after the Bustos goal. Peña netted, only for it to be ruled out for offside. It took the Ibizans until the 71st minute to actually score (Pomar with a header from Bernal's free kick), and nine minutes later Górriz received the ball in the area, turned and fired home past a rooted Reina in the Mallorca goal.
Mallorca remain five points clear. Villarreal B in second spot were playing later.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.