Real Mallorca owners looking for new ground
It was reported yesterday that Real Mallorca's American owners, headed by multi-millionaire banker Robert Sarver from Phoenix, Arizona, have decided enough is enough and are looking to build a new stadium outside of Palma town hall's jurisdiction.
The town hall owns the club's present home, Son Moix, and has been reluctant to give the go-ahead for much-needed ground improvements, including the removal of the obsolete tartan running track, which means spectators are some distance from the pitch. Alternative areas of land in Calvia and Llucmajor are apparently under consideration. The idea would be to build a football-only stadium which would not include any commercial areas, e.g. shops.
The Son Moix was initially built for the World Student Games in 1999, and Mallorca were given a long lease to use the facilities. Since those games, the athletics amenities have barely been used and the running track is cracked and worn. Mallorca moved into the Son Moix on 10 September 2000 when 16,000 fans watched a 1-1 draw with Valladolid.
Various owners/presidents have been at loggerheads over the removal of the tartan track, which has now become an eyesore as well as a distraction.
Mallorca had the green light from the Spanish Athletics Association last October to remove the running track, but there has been no response from the landlords.
Tom / Hace about 6 hours
Good strong leadership being shown by the owners. If Palma city council can't help us then we drop them no matter the cost.That said it should be a lesson learned to the vociferous detractors that aren't happy with a foreign owner at Real Mallorca. When Salver has had enough he has had enough.