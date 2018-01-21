Football
Mallorca win local derby
On a warm Sunday in Palma, the local "derbi" was typical of many a derby game. Hectic at times, a lack of control of others and a fair bit of excitement.
ATB created the best chance early on, and after this were mainly on the back foot. López and Ráillo went close for Mallorca, and then unexpectedly ATB took the lead. A centre from Guasp in the fortieth minute led to a mix-up between goalkeeper Reina and defender Pedraza, and the ball ended up in the net.
Mallorca came back after three minutes of the second period, Aridai shooting in after Sastre hit a post. Salva Sevilla made it two for Mallorca on 57 minutes, and the home side went in pursuit of the third to wrap things up. ATB had other ideas, and on 70 minutes another sloppy piece of defending allowed Sánchez to head in the equaliser. Three minutes later, and López headed in from Aridai's centre to give Mallorca the three points.
Attendance: 11,354.
