A win for Mallorca in a very wet Valencia. 28-01-2018

High winds and heavy rain in Valencia that made the pitch almost unplayable didn't prevent Mallorca from notching up a good away win that sends them six points clear at the top of Group 3 of Segunda B (Villarreal B drew yesterday.)



The artificial pitch proved rather too difficult for both sides in the first half, and the meaningful action all took place in an eight-minute period after the break. With just fifteen seconds gone, the Saguntino keeper Lluna got a hand to Abdón's shot but couldn't prevent the opening goal. On 50 minutes, Quesada equalised from a corner before Bonilla restored Mallorca's lead direct from a corner three minutes later.



Pedraza was harshly sent off for what was deemed a second bookable offence after 72 minutes, but the ten men of Mallorca held on to take the three points.