Football
Mallorca defy conditions to go six points clear
High winds and heavy rain in Valencia that made the pitch almost unplayable didn't prevent Mallorca from notching up a good away win that sends them six points clear at the top of Group 3 of Segunda B (Villarreal B drew yesterday.)
The artificial pitch proved rather too difficult for both sides in the first half, and the meaningful action all took place in an eight-minute period after the break. With just fifteen seconds gone, the Saguntino keeper Lluna got a hand to Abdón's shot but couldn't prevent the opening goal. On 50 minutes, Quesada equalised from a corner before Bonilla restored Mallorca's lead direct from a corner three minutes later.
Pedraza was harshly sent off for what was deemed a second bookable offence after 72 minutes, but the ten men of Mallorca held on to take the three points.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Neil Appleton / Hace 14 minutes
Never a second yellow
Les C / Hace about 3 hours
I have seen games played on worse grass waterlogged pitches over the past few seasons, looking at the picture. If the pitch is 3g, then the drainage should have coped, even with heavy rain.