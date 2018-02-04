Mallorca went nine points clear after the win against Ontinyent. 04-02-2018 Miquel Angel Llabres

Mallorca went nine points clear at the top of the Segunda B, Grupo 3 with a one-nil win over Ontinyent and courtesy of Villarreal B losing at home.



Ontinyent, who have enjoyed a reasonable season, were basically outplayed. They defended reasonably, but Mallorca's attacking intent eventually gained the home side a deserved win. By the time that López, Abdón and Angel all failed to net after 24 minutes, Mallorca should have been ahead.



Parera in the Mallorca goal made a fine save after eight minutes of the second half, which was Ontinyent's main chance of the game. On 65 minutes it was Sastre who settled things with a shot from outside the area.



Anaba saw red for the visitors, as the match drew to a conclusion with Mallorca under little threat of surrendering the three points.



Attendance: 5,986.