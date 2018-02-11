Football
Ten-man Mallorca hold out for a draw
Away in Gerona, Mallorca were lucky to escape with a draw against Llagostera, who benefited from having a one-man advantage for the final fifty minutes of the match. An otherwise card-happy referee was justified in showing striker López a straight red for doing the wrong sort of striking.
Mallorca might have gone a goal down after eight minutes when Raillo's foul on Pablo in the area went unmissed. Three minutes later, a shot went over with Reina well beaten in the Mallorca goal.
The procession of yellow cards started on sixteen minutes and included one for coach Moreno. Mallorca's main chance in the first half came when Aridai's centre failed to find anyone to convert it.
Mallorca had to thank Reina for a series of saves as Llagostera pressed forward in the final twenty minutes but to no avail.
Ten points clear at the end of the match, second-placed Villarreal B were away against Cornella later.
