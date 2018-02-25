Football
Mallorca outplayed by Cornella
It had been expected that a weakened Mallorca would face a tough game away in Barcelona against fourth-placed Cornella, and so it proved. The home side outplayed the league leaders from the word go. Leon created the first chance for Cornella after six minutes before Caballé, taking advantage of poor defending, opened the scoring.
James and Gámez tried to inject some life into Mallorca, but the visitors rarely posed a threat. Miranda on 68 minutes and Mujica in the 87th added two more for Cornella. Between these goals, Cedric managed to squander an opportunity; Mallorca miss López. Railló saw red before Abdon netted a consolation goal after three minutes of added time.
Villarreal B drew. Mallorca stay nine points clear at the top of Segunda B, Grupo 3.
