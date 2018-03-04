Real Mallorca went down at the Son Moix for the first time this season. 04-03-2018 Miquel Àngel Borràs

Real Mallorca are going through a bad patch. Following last weekend's defeat away against Cornella, they were confronted by an Ebro side which was organised in defence and stifled what little Mallorca had to show in attack.



A fifteenth-minute header by Ebro defender Michele decided the outcome of the match and was the consequence of weak defending by Mallorca: one of the players missing today was the suspended central defender Raíllo.



Aridai hit the bar on sixty minutes. Otherwise, Mallorca lacked bite upfront, Cedric again wasting a chance.



Villarreal B drew away in Formentera, so Mallorca are now eight points clear at the top of Segunda B, Grupo III.