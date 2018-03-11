Football
Penalty gives Mallorca valuable draw
The top of the table clash with Mallorca hopeful of a response following two consecutive defeats. The visitors didn't start well and Darío with a shot from distance put Villarreal B ahead after fourteen minutes. Maintaining their dominance, the home team appealed for a penalty for a foul on Darío after 35 minutes, which was turned down. Right on half time, a penalty was given - to Mallorca. Salva Sevilla was brought down in the box by the keeper, and Aridai equalised.
Villarreal continued to dominate in the second half, although Mallorca were more in the game than they had been during the first 45 minutes. However, the league's second-placed team was unable to grab a winner, while for Mallorca there was the reassuring sight of the reappearance of Lago Junior following his injury layoff.
Mallorca remain eight points clear of Villarreal.
