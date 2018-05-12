Football
Mallorca finish the league season with an easy win
Deportivo Aragon 0 - Real Mallorca 1
Real Mallorca, already champions of Segunda B Grupo 3, travelled to Zaragoza for the final match of the league season and took on the Real Zaragoza B side. Deportivo's relegation had been confirmed several weeks before, so there was absolutely nothing riding on the match.
This was reflected in the Mallorca line-up, which was more or less their own B team. Deportivo's ambitions were all but zero, and they did little to trouble Mallorca after the visitors went ahead in the thirty-second minute. Right-back Gámez latched on to a loose ball following a centre, and that was that.
Mallorca had more important matters on their mind, namely the play-off for promotion back to the second division of La Liga. After the match, coach Vicente Moreno said that whoever Mallorca play, "it will be difficult".
The first play-off match is next Sunday. The draw is to be made on Monday afternoon.
Comments
Harvey / Hace 1 day
Can anyone tell me how the play offs work please? Is it one match or two legs?