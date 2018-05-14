Football
Mallorca draw Mirandés in play-off
Real Mallorca will take on Mirandés from Burgos province in their play-off chosen from the winners of the four groups in Segunda B.
Mirandés had the best record in terms of points tally of the four group winners. Their 76 points were three more than Mallorca's, but they lost three more games than Mallorca - eight versus five. Of the three potential opponents, they were probably the one that Mallorca least fancied. They are also familiar opponents as they were relegated from the second division along with Mallorca at the end of the 2016-2017 season.
The first leg of the play-off is due to be at Mallorca's Son Moix Stadium, kick-off 12 midday on 20 May. The return leg is scheduled for 27 May at 6pm, though TV may decide otherwise.
