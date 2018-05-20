Raíllo celebrates Mallorca's second. 20-05-2018 Miguel Ángel Borrás

Real Mallorca 3 - Mirandés 1



The first leg of the play-off, the prize for winning being promotion to the second division of La Liga.



It couldn't have started any better for Mallorca. With less than two minutes gone, Sastre's centre found Lago Junior completely on his own in the box, and he steered the ball past Reguillos ("Limones") in the Mirandés goal. An appeal by Mirandés for handball in the area by Campos was waved away, and Mallorca's supremacy was increased on 23 minutes when central defender Raíllo headed in Salva Sevilla's corner.



Mirandés, who had barely threatened during the first half, gave Mallorca some moments of concern, mainly thanks to full-back Kijera. But after 63 minutes, an Aridai header made it three-nil, and the game seemed as good as over. However, ten minutes later Camacho's effort took a deflection off Mallorca defender Campos and gave Mirandés a goal they barely deserved. Bustos could have added a fourth, but as it is, Mallorca will travel with reasonable confidence, although they could have done without the Mirandés goal.



The second leg is due to be played next Sunday, although there is still some uncertainty as to the kick-off time - either midday or six in the afternoon.



Attendance: 13,780.