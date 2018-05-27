Nil-nil for Mallorca away. Promotion was secured. 27-05-2018 Jaume Morey

Mirandés 0 - Real Mallorca 0



Mallorca took a 3-1 advantage to Miranda de Ebro in the Burgos province, hopeful of sealing promotion to the second division of La Liga.



The visitors lost full-back Bonilla because of injury after only eight minutes; he was unable to continue following a blow to the kidneys in the second minute. The first half produced little in terms of scoring opportunities for either side, with Mirandés seemingly more intent on roughing up Mallorca than bothering with the detail of trying to pull back the two-goal difference. Mallorca, meanwhile, were wasting time where they could.



Yanis was the main threat for Mirandés, his second clear chance of the period coming just before the break. The ball fell to him in the area, but he managed to sky his shot.



Reina, the Mallorca goalkeeper, was booked for time-wasting (again) ten minutes into the second half, as Mirandés went all out for goals. Corner followed corner, but Raíllo in particular was dominant at the back for Mallorca. Argentine midfielder Faurlín was brought on for Abdon, as Mallorca looked to simply hold on for the final quarter of an hour. Melli headed just over for Mirandés, as the game went into six minutes of added time.



There were no more scares for Mallorca. It was job done.