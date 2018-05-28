Celebrations on Monday evening in Palma. 28-05-2018 Pere Bota

Real Mallorca returned to the ranks of Spanish professional football when they drew 0-0 away at Mirandes on Sunday night, going through 3-1 on aggregate. A year after they were relegated from Segunda B we can now look forward to exciting times in season 2018/19 with top sides like Deportivo La Coruña, Malaga and Las Palmas coming back to the Son Moix.



The game on Sunday should have carried a government health warning because it wasn't for the fainthearted, neither side looked like they'd ever score. It's almost a year (357 days) since the Palma side were relegated to the doldrums of Segunda B. In that time we've been involved in dire circumstances, but we finally overcame adversity and got back to where we belong.



Around 500 Mallorca fans had made the trip to Mirandes, plus over 2,000 congregated in front of a giant TV screen in Plaza de las Tortugas (officially Plaza Juan Carlos I). It was such a shame they didn't have a goal to celebrate, but nobody cared in the end as the promotional party began. In the tiny Anduva stand were the legendary NBA star and co-owner of Real Mallorca, Steve Nash, club president Andy Kohlberg, and ex-Chelsea, Blackburn and England star Graham Le Saux, now a consultant at the club. They witnessed what was a pretty average game of football which brought a brilliant result.



After all the celebrations died down, and the Mallorca players and staff headed off for a well-deserved celebration meal in Vitoria, it was time to take stock. Our coach Vicente Moreno has done a fantastic job. He never got overexcited, acted with decorum and turned out to be the ideal manager for Real Mallorca. I don't think there is any question about him continuing to be in charge next season, especially when our American owners will pump more money into their project.



Steve Nash said after the game that Mallorca winning promotion was only the start of the team’s return to top flight Spanish football. The future's looking good. The last time Real Mallorca were involved in play-offs was back in 1997. Many of the fans watching on the big screen in Palma weren't even born when Real Mallorca were in their heyday in the late '90s. Sunday’s promotion sees the beginning of a new era for the club.



Not long after kick-off, Bonilla was replaced by winter signing Fran Gamez who filled in admirably. He did his bit as did the whole of our defence but special mention must be given to “El Cordobes” Antonio Raillo at centre back, he was a Colossus.



Salva Sevilla in midfield found himself caught in possession on several occasions but, for me, alongside Joan Sastre takes the joint player of the year award. Lago Junior would have won it but he missed a big chunk of the season early doors with a cruciate ligament injury. On Sunday the Ivorian covered every blade of grass but was subject to some crunching tackles, many off them going unpunished by the officials.



Mallorca resisted all that Mirandes threw at them in attack, the few chances they had were high and wide and they never looked like hitting the target.



Next up are the champions of Segunda B play-offs, the draw for which will be made later today. It’s very likely the first leg will be this coming Saturday or Sunday. Our opponents will be Madrid club Rayo Majadahonda, who beat Cartagena on the away goals rule through an own goal in the 97th minute on Sunday. I expect more ticketing problems for this game as Rayo’s ground only seats 3,000.